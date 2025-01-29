Auto-taxis linked to Ola, Uber to go on strike from Feb 1 over collection of excessive commission, drivers safety

CHENNAI: Auto rickshaw and taxis linked to app-based aggregators - Uber and Ola - would resort to strike from February 1 seeking to collect only daily subscription charges and not to take commission on the rides affecting their livelihood and also to pay compensation to drivers killed in the accident during their work. However, the auto-taxis linked to aggregators like Namma Yatri and Taxina would operate as usual.

The auto-taxi drivers' call for strike comes amid the auto rickshaw drivers union announcement of operation of their vehicles on revised fares of minimum Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 18 for subsequent per km from Feb 1. For waiting time, they would collect Rs 1.50 per minute after five minutes. During night time from 11 pm to 5 am, they would collect 50 per cent more charge.

Federation of Driver's Unions coordinator T A Jahir Hussain said that the aggregators like Uber and Ola are taking commissions up to 25 per cent from every ride which affects their earnings. “If a driver completes a ride of Rs 200, Ola and Uber are taking Rs 50 as commission,” he said. However, Namma Yatri collects a subscription charge of Rs 25 for auto and Rs 45 for taxis while the Taxina collects Rs 35 for auto and Rs 75 for taxis. “The drivers operating in the Namma Yatri and Taxina will get all the fares collected from the passengers. The drivers operating in the Namma Yatri earned Rs 15 crore last year without paying any commission. If they earned so much in Ola and Uber, they would have taken Rs 4 crore as commission,” he said. He demanded that a minimum fare of Rs 130 should be fixed for mini taxis, Rs 150 for sedan and Rs 250 for SUV. But both Ola and Uber were neither willing to hold talks nor consider their demand for collecting only subscription charges, he said.

On the drivers safety, he alleged that Uber had refused to pay compensation for a driver killed in an accident in April last year. “Driver Mohammed Samir was killed after a lorry hit him. He was standing near his taxi after finishing a ride when a lorry hit him on April 4, 2024.Uber which claims to have accident cover for the drivers refused to pay compensation to Samir’s family,” he claimed.

Jahir Hussain alleged that the DMK government which has been in power for almost four years has not fulfilled even one demand of the drivers. Despite the Madras High Court ordered thrice to revise the auto rickshaw fares fixed on August 25, 2013, the state government has not done it, he said, adding that the proposal to revise the auto fares and draft aggregators rules submitted by the Transport Commissioner office to the state government but nonaction has been taken on it. He warned that the ruling DMK would lose the support of 25 lakh drivers' families votes in 2026 state assembly polls, if Transport Minister SS Sivasankar fails to bring the drivers issue to the knowledge of the chief minister.