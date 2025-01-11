Auto-rickshaw fares to increase in Tamil Nadu from February 1

CHENNAI: The unions representing autorickshaw drivers said the minimum fare that passengers have to pay will double and the fare for every additional kilometre will increase by 50 per cent from February 1.

Accordingly, the fare for the first 1.8 km will be Rs 50, and Rs 18 for each additional kilometre from February 1. The waiting charge for 1 minute is Rs 1.50. A 50 % of extra charge will be levied for services between 11 pm to 5 am.

Currently, Rs 25 is charged for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for additional kilometre.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Zahir Hussain, the State secretary of Tamil Nadu Urimai Kural Driver Trade Union, said the drivers were struggling due to rising costs of household expenses, spare parts, insurance, and RTO fees. However, despite several protests and petitions for the past few years seeking increase in auto fare, the officials have not taken any action.

The rising costs are forcing drivers to collect extra from passengers, said Hussain. To address the situation, the Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Drivers’ Union has decided to increase auto fares unilaterally until the State government officially revises the meter fare, he said.