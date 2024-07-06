Armstrong murder: Will soon bring to books the murderers, says CM Stalin; orders hasty probe

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the opposition over the murder of another politician in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday assured to soon bring to books the murderers of Bahujan Samaj Party’s Tamil Nadu president Armstrong who was hacked to death by a gang of around six persons near his residence in Perambur late Friday evening.

Expressing grief over Armstrong’s death, Stalin, in a message posted on his “X” page early Saturday, said, “Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening.”

The police have arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved members of Armstrong’s family, relatives, friends and his party.”

Also Read: CM Stalin calls BSP leader's murder 'deeply saddening,' orders swift justice

“I have ordered the police officers to expedite the investigation of the case and secure appropriate punishment to the culprits in accordance with law,” the Chief Minister assured.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has slammed Stalin led DMK regime for the prevailing law and order situation in the state in the wake of Tamil Nadu witnessing the murder of another high profile politician in a short stint.

Roughly two months ago, the Tirunelveli district Congress president Jayakumar was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Noticeably, the state police have not achieved a major breakthrough in Jayakumar’s alleged murder case, prompting sharp political backlash.

Friday’s murder of Armstrong has provided additional fodder to the opposition, mainly AIADMK which cited poor law and order situation in Tamil Nadu as one of the reasons for it boycotting the July 10 Vikravandi by poll.