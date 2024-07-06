CM Stalin calls BSP leader's murder 'deeply saddening,' orders swift justice

CHENNAI: A day after the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was hacked to death by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the incident, terming it "deeply saddening." CM Stalin also said that the police have been ordered to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law.

Taking to 'X', CM Stalin wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he added. Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the murder of the BSP leader. BSP Chief Mayawati has condemned the gruesome killing of the party's Tamil Nadu president, asking the state government to "punish the guilty." "The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty," Mayawati said in a post on X on Friday. Meanwhile, the body of the slain leader has been kept in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

