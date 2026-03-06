Armstrong murder: 12 suspects get time till Mar 13 to surrender

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted time until March 13 for 12 accused persons, including Ashwathaman, in connection with the Armstrong murder case, to surrender.
Earlier, the HC had cancelled Ashwathaman’s bail, and also that of 11 others by the Chennai Principal Sessions Court, and directed them to surrender before the trial court on March 6.
Subsequently, Ashwathaman and the others filed petitions before the HC seeking 4 weeks to surrender.
They submitted that they intended to challenge the HC order cancelling their bail before the Supreme Court and required time to appoint counsel and issue necessary instructions for filing the appeal.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice C Kumarappan of the HC, the time for surrender was extended until March 13 for all 12 accused, including Ashwathaman.
The HC also imposed a condition directing the accused to appear before the trial court every morning and sign before the Court until March 13.