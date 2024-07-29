Armstrong murder case: Cops probe suspicious transactions in bank accounts of accused

CHENNAI: The city police is presently investigating suspicious cash transactions that have taken place in bank accounts belonging to 20 accused persons in the Armstrong murder case. If nefarious dealings come to light, the said accounts would be frozen, they said, as reported by Thanthi TV.

In light of 53-year-old state BSP chief and advocate K Armstrong's murder on July 5, more than 21 people were arrested in connection with it, out of which one of the prime accused Thiruvengadam was shot dead by police in an 'encounter' on July 14.

Following this, when special teams ran checks on the bank accounts belonging to the accused, they noticed several suspicious transactions in which large sums of money were deposited from various accounts. "We are trying to ascertain the source of these transactions. Nearly every account has more than Rs 5 lakh coming in around the time of Armstrong's murder," police said.

If these transactions prove to be linked to the murder in any way, the bank accounts would be promptly frozen. Similarly if the money was used to buy any assets, it would be seized as well, they added.

Special police teams are also on the lookout for two prime accused in the murder case - Senthil and Raja - who are still absconding.