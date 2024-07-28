Three more accused held in TN BSP chief Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has increased to 21.

The arrested were identified as N Vijayakumar (21), N Vignesh (27), and V Mugilan (32). They were produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded in 15 days custody.

On Friday, police arrested T Pradeep (28), a former Home Guard volunteer with the Chennai police department.

He was removed from service due to disciplinary issues, police sources said. Pradeep’s father is a serving sub-inspector with the city police’s Armed Reserve.

Pradeep was hired by the main accused to do a recce and update them about Armstrong’s movements. He is also a relative of the slain rowdy, Arcot Suresh who was murdered in full public view last year.

On Thursday, an advocate B Siva (35) of Mathur was arrested, He is believed to be a close associate of a notorious history-sheeter, who is under the police scanner.

On July 5, 53-year-old Dalit leader K Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang outside his under-construction house in Perambur. Eight persons including the brother of Arcot V Suresh were arrested within three hours of the murder. The city police had initially claimed that Armstrong was murdered in retaliation for Arcot Suresh's murder.

One of the murder suspects K Thiruvengadam (33) was killed in an early morning 'encounter' on July 14 near Madhavaram. He had allegedly opened fire at the police team which rounded him up after he tried to flee while being taken to recover the weapons used in Armstrong's murder.