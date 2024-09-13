Another woman advocate dies in Tiruchy during pregnancy termination

TIRUCHY: A woman advocate from Tiruchy died reportedly after the termination of her pregnancy on Thursday.

It is said Devaki (41), a resident of Bhima Nagar near Palakkarai, and an advocate practicing in Tiruchy court.

Devaki became pregnant recently and was consulting with a doctor at a private hospital near the Government Hospital.

However, a few days ago, she developed complications and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors scanned her fetus and reportedly advised her to terminate her pregnancy as the growth was not proper.

On Wednesday, Devaki was admitted to the hospital to undergo the process of termination. However, after the process, the health condition of Devaki deteriorated and the doctors told members of her family that she had a cardiac arrest during the process of terminating her pregnancy.

She was given first aid and was kept under emergency care. However, on Thursday, she succumbed despite the treatment.

On information, her family gathered in front of the office and claimed that the termination of pregnancy was not properly made and this could have been the cause of her death.