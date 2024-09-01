Tiruchy advocate succumbs after medically terminating pregnancy

TIRUCHY: A young woman advocate died after the termination of her pregnancy in Tiruchy on Saturday.

S Shanmugapriya (29), an advocate from Annai Indira Gandhi Street in Jeeva Nagar, was carrying for three months and received treatment in a private hospital near the Central Bus Stand. The fetus, allegedly, was not properly developing. Hence, the doctors suggested medical termination of pregnancy, and she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday (Aug. 29).

On Friday, she underwent the process of medically terminating the fetus. Unfortunately, she succumbed, and the hospital authorities informed the family members that she had died of cardiac arrest. Shanmugapriya’s relatives argued that she might have died due to the process’ failure. On information, several advocates rushed to the hospital and continued to fight against the hospital.

Later, the hospital administration held talks with the family of the deceased and handed over her body to them on Saturday.