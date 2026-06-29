DMK to stage stir over minister's 'drug abuse' on 29th June

In a statement, DMK students' wing secretary Veeramani said the protest would be held at 9.30 am on Monday at key locations in all districts. Veeramani called upon office-bearers across the district, union, town and municipal units, student wing functionaries and students to participate in large numbers. "The protest is being organised to condemn the minister's alleged use of narcotic substances in public," she said. She urged party workers and students to take part in the demonstrations across the State.