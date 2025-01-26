Annamalai slams DMK’s scripted charge sheet in Vengaivayal case, demands CBI inquiry

COIMBATORE: State BJP president K Annamalai termed DMK as a drama company in a jibe over the findings of CB-CID’s chargesheet in the Vengaivayal case, accusing that the cops probing the case are playing to the ‘script’ written by the State government.

He further took a dig, saying that the chargesheet exceeds the scripts written by DMK’s patriarch, M Karunanidhi. “None will believe this script released 900 days after the incident,” he said, citing the probe agency’s charging fellow Dalits of polluting the water tank meant for the Scheduled Community with human excreta.

Seeking to know why the state government is preventing a CBI inquiry into the incident, the BJP leader pointed out that in the Kallakarichi tragedy, a CBI inquiry is underway after recommendations by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“Even the DMK’s alliance parties, including VCK and Communists, have not accepted the police report. The people in Vengaivayal are firmly against this fake report,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking out intraparty issues, he ruled out any trouble within the party in reference to a reported clash with senior leaders over who would take over as the next state president of the saffron party. Annamalai insisted that their only aim is to take the BJP on the path of growth and form an NDA government after the 2026 Assembly polls.

Responding to the issue over party MLA Nainar Nagenthiran’s remarks that BJP doesn’t need to pressure AIADMK through income tax raids but can talk directly to the party’s general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, Annamalai retorted that Nainar Nagenthiran has no authority to carry out raids.

