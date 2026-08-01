Annamalai seeks closure of 129 Tasmac outlets, cites violation of distance norms

CHENNAI: Alleging that 129 Tasmac retail outlets across Tamil Nadu continue to function in violation of the state government's own norms, K Annamalai, founder and Chief Servant of the We The Leaders movement, on Saturday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to order their immediate closure, claiming the shops are located within the prohibited 500-metre radius of educational institutions, places of worship and bus stations.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Annamalai referred to the government's May 12 announcement directing the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets identified within the restricted zone. While welcoming the move, he said a fresh field study conducted by the We The Leaders Foundation had uncovered another 129 outlets allegedly operating in violation of the prescribed guidelines.
According to the letter, the foundation initially carried out a dipstick survey in Chennai and identified 10 such outlets. It later expanded the exercise across Tamil Nadu by inviting public participation and verifying the information received before compiling a district-wise list of the alleged violations.
Submitting the findings to the government, Annamalai requested an immediate review and closure of the identified outlets. "We kindly request the immediate closure of these shops and the safeguarding of the spaces where our children learn, pray and commute," he said.
The letter also linked the issue to rising alcohol consumption in the State. Citing the 2019 Magnitude of Substance Use report and the National Family Health Survey, Annamalai claimed alcohol consumption in Tamil Nadu had increased from 14.2 per cent to 23.7 per cent over five years. Describing the trend as alarming, he said excessive alcohol consumption had adversely affected household savings, increased healthcare expenditure, reduced productivity and impacted family welfare, urging the government to strictly enforce its own regulations governing the location of Tasmac retail outlets.