Annamalai seeks closure of 129 Tasmac outlets, cites violation of distance norms

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Annamalai referred to the government's May 12 announcement directing the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets identified within the restricted zone. While welcoming the move, he said a fresh field study conducted by the We The Leaders Foundation had uncovered another 129 outlets allegedly operating in violation of the prescribed guidelines.

According to the letter, the foundation initially carried out a dipstick survey in Chennai and identified 10 such outlets. It later expanded the exercise across Tamil Nadu by inviting public participation and verifying the information received before compiling a district-wise list of the alleged violations.