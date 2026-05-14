Of over 700 Tasmac outlets set for closure, Madurai tops with 281

According to region-wise assessments, the highest number of closures has been proposed in the Madurai region, where 281 outlets have been shortlisted for shutdown.

Coimbatore region accounts for 173 shops, followed by Chennai region with 99, Tiruchy region with 84 and Salem region with 80 outlets. The exercise follows Chief Minister Vijay issuing directions to rationalise liquor retail operations and remove outlets facing sustained public opposition.