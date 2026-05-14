Of over 700 Tasmac outlets set for closure, Madurai tops with 281

CHENNAI: The State government has identified 717 Tasmac liquor outlets for closure across TN as part of the Vijay-led government’s drive to shut shops located near schools, temples and densely populated residential areas, official sources said on Wednesday.
According to region-wise assessments, the highest number of closures has been proposed in the Madurai region, where 281 outlets have been shortlisted for shutdown.
Coimbatore region accounts for 173 shops, followed by Chennai region with 99, Tiruchy region with 84 and Salem region with 80 outlets. The exercise follows Chief Minister Vijay issuing directions to rationalise liquor retail operations and remove outlets facing sustained public opposition.
In Chennai region alone, 99 Tasmac outlets include 18 in North Chennai, 15 in Central Chennai and 14 in South Chennai. Twelve shops each have been marked in Kancheepuram North and Tiruvallur East regions, while 7 outlets in Kancheepuram South and 4 in Tiruvallur West are also on the list.
In the Coimbatore region, The Nilgiris accounts for 27 proposed closures, while Coimbatore North and South together account for 69 outlets. Erode and Tirupur account for 39 and 30 shops respectively.
Madurai region recorded the highest overall figure, with 63 shops identified in Thoothukudi alone. Tirunelveli accounts for 33 outlets, Virudhunagar 37 and Ramanathapuram 29.
Officials said the closures would be implemented after final scrutiny by district authorities and Tasmac.