Annamalai warns against parallel outfits

In a statement, Annamalai said the organisation, relaunched with the objective of ushering in a political transformation in the State, was rapidly expanding and was nearing 17 lakh members within three days of its relaunch.

"This is only a small beginning. Together, we will certainly create a political change in Tamil Nadu," he said, while thanking volunteers and supporters for the overwhelming response to the membership drive.

Clarifying the organisational structure of the movement, Annamalai said that no posts or responsibilities, including his own, had been formally assigned so far, and that appointments would be made shortly based on merit. He reiterated that the movement would not have permanent positions and said its immediate focus over the next month would remain on membership enrolment.