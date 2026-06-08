Annamalai warns against parallel outfits

CHENNAI: Chief servant of the We The Leaders movement K Annamalai on Monday urged supporters and volunteers not to float parallel organisations using his name or photograph, asserting that such activities had no connection with his revived political movement.
In a statement, Annamalai said the organisation, relaunched with the objective of ushering in a political transformation in the State, was rapidly expanding and was nearing 17 lakh members within three days of its relaunch.
"This is only a small beginning. Together, we will certainly create a political change in Tamil Nadu," he said, while thanking volunteers and supporters for the overwhelming response to the membership drive.
Clarifying the organisational structure of the movement, Annamalai said that no posts or responsibilities, including his own, had been formally assigned so far, and that appointments would be made shortly based on merit. He reiterated that the movement would not have permanent positions and said its immediate focus over the next month would remain on membership enrolment.
Against this backdrop, the former IPS officer said some volunteers had launched separate outfits and announced district-level office-bearers using his name and photographs.
"Such activities are not proper and those organisations have no connection whatsoever with We The Leaders," he said, cautioning that such actions could dilute the larger objective of the movement.
Annamalai also said notices had already been issued months ago to organisations functioning under names such as "Annamalai Anbu Koottam" and "Annamalai Narpani Mandram", asking them not to use his name.
He urged supporters willing to join the movement to register only through the official We The Leaders platform.