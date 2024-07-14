Begin typing your search...

Annamalai condemns death of Armstrong murder suspect in police encounter, demands probe

The TN BJP chief claimed that this incident raised suspicions about whether the investigation into the Dalit leader's murder was headed in the right direction.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 July 2024 10:45 AM GMT
(L-R) K Armstrong, K Annamalai 

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to social media platform 'X' to condemn the death of Thiruvengadam, a suspect in the Armstrong murder case, in a police encounter on Sunday morning, and to demand a probe into it.

K Thiruvengadam (33) was one of the 11 suspects arrested after TN BSP chief K Armstrong was murdered by a six-member gang outside his under-Perambur on July 5.

Earlier today, when the history-sheeter was taken to a spot near a lake in Madhavaram where the weapons used in Armstrong’s murder were hidden, he allegedly attacked a policeman and attempted to flee. Police reportedly shot him in self-defence. The accused was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead.

Questioning Thiruvengadam's death, Annamalai said in a post, "The fact that a man who surrendered to the murder tried to escape has raised serious suspicions. As three DMK members were involved in the Armstrong murder, it seems that there is an attempt to cover up some truth. It also raises the question of whether the Armstrong murder case is headed in the right direction.

"I urge the DMK government to properly investigate the shooting of Thiruvengadam by senior police officers. The probe into Armstrong's assassination should be fair and speedy," the BJP leader demanded.

Online Desk

