Withdraw cases against AIADMK cadre who protested against Anna Univ sexual assault, urges EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the DMK government to withdraw all the cases slapped against party cadre who took part in the State-wide protest to seek justice for a woman student who was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus.

"Our party's protests have rocked the government as it has grabbed the attention of the national media and received the support of the general public", he said. He claimed that the AIADMK stir across the State brought the truth to the fore.

Claiming that the sexual harassment case at Anna University has shaken the whole nation, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK protests were conducted without disturbing the public to create awareness among the people about the security concerns of women in the State.

"It is highly condemnable that the DMK government has foisted cases against the youngsters, who protested for the social cause", he said. He urged the DMK government to withdraw cases filed "due to political vendetta."

The former Chief Minister also reiterated that his party's protest will continue until justice is delivered to the victim.