Anna University sexual assault: PMK women’s wing denied permission to stage protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police denied permission for the protest organised by the women’s wing of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) over the sexual assault of a student of the Anna University, on Thursday.

The protest was scheduled to take place in Valluvar Kottam today, led by Sowmiya Anbumani.

Though the police denied permission, the PMK is planning to hold the protest as announced, said a Daily Thanthi report.