    Anna University sexual assault: PMK women’s wing denied permission to stage protest in Chennai

    The protest was scheduled to take place in Valluvar Kottam today, led by Sowmiya Anbumani.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Sowmiya Anbumani (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: The Chennai police denied permission for the protest organised by the women’s wing of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) over the sexual assault of a student of the Anna University, on Thursday.

    Though the police denied permission, the PMK is planning to hold the protest as announced, said a Daily Thanthi report.

