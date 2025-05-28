Anna University sexual assault case: Find out persons behind Gnanasekaran, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: While welcoming the verdict given by the Mahila Court in Chennai that found accused Gnanasekaran guilty in sexual assault against a student inside Anna University, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the state government to find out persons who supported Gnanasekaran from behind.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the verdict provides consolation as all the 11 charges are proven. "The police and the state government tried to hide the crime against the student. Only after several political parties including PMK, and other organizations protested against the crime, FIR was registered. Moreover, the fair verdict has been achieved after the intervention of the Madras High Court. Otherwise, Gnanasekaran would have been shown as innocent," he added.

Saying that the case is not closed as soon as Gnanasekaran is punished, Anbumani alleged that several students were sexually assaulted by him. "Moreover, the investigation officers did not consider the allegations of involvement of other persons in the crimes. So, complete justice has not been achieved yet," he opined.

He demanded the government to identify the persons, who were supporting Gnanasekaran to assault the students, and they should also be punished.

"When the sentence is pronounced on June 2, the government should ensure lifetime imprisonment to Gnanasekaran. The government should also provide compensation and other assistance to the victim," he urged.

ALSO READ

Anna Univ sexual assault case: Accused Gnanasekaran found guilty; sentence to be pronounced on June 2

CM Stalin thanks cops, judiciary for speedy justice in Anna University sexual assault case