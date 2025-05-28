CM Stalin thanks cops, judiciary for speedy justice in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: From facing political backlash six months ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday thanked the state police and judiciary for delivering speedy justice in the Anna university sexual assault case. Stalin also seized the opportunity to hit back the political opposition and guarantee rule of law and safety of women in his regime.

Taking to microblogging site ‘X’ to announce the delivery of speedy justice in the sensational case that dealt a blow to the popularity quotient of his government, Stalin said, “Our police department has swiftly conducted the trial against the injustice done to the Chennai student and delivered justice within just five months. Thanks to the investigating officers, government prosecutors, and the honorable court.”

“I constantly tell the police: ‘Crimes should not happen; if they do, no criminal should escape; the investigation must be swift, and punishment must be ensured,” said Stalin in a message posted on his ‘X’ handle over an hour after a Mahila court in the city found Biriyani seller Gnanasekaran guilty on multiple charges, including rape.

Improvising the judgement to call out the opposition parties which used it as an ammunition against his government vis-a-vis women’s safety and law and order situation of the state, Chief minister Stalin said, “We have shattered the intentions of the opposition party, which once ran the government as a haven for crimes and is now engaging in slander and cheap politics.”

“We will always uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of women,” assured Stalin who promised speedy trial and justice in the case on the floor of the Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly.

