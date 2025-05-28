CHENNAI: Five months after the sexual assault of a student inside Anna University campus, the Mahila court in Chennai on Wednesday found the sole accused Gnanasekaran (37) guilty of 11 charges including rape.

According to sources, after the guilty verdict, Gnanasekaran's counsel requested for lenient sentencing to which the prosecution objected strongly.

After hearing the submissions, Mahila court Judge M Rajalakshmi stated that sentence will be pronounced on June 2.

The Chargesheet in the case was filed on February 24 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which took over investigations from the Greater Chennai Police, who arrested Gnanasekaran initially.

On December 23, 2024, the victim, a second year engineering student was with her male friend when Gnanasekaran confronted them.

Gnanasekaran first threatened the girl and her boyfriend that he would share the video of them being intimate to the university authorities and get them dismissed. He then made the boy leave and took the girl to a secluded area.

He told the girl that her boyfriend was being investigated by the staff of the university. Exploiting her vulnerable state, he threatened to share the video with the boyfriend to the college authorities and her father if she failed to do what he asked.

But she refused. Gnanasekaran then allegedly and sexually assaulted her, which he also recorded on his mobile phone. He then took her phone number and threatened to send the video to her father if she failed to meet him whenever he asked, assuming that it was the perfect tool to blackmail her into into keeping quiet about the incident.

But as it turned out, he clearly underestimated her strength and resilience in confronting the situation at hand, instead of being bogged down by the fear of stigma and scandal.

With the help of her family and college authorities, the student filed a complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station the very next day, which led to police acting swiftly and securing Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor with a long rap sheet against his name.

AU sexual assault case: In a Nutshell

December 23, 2024: Young student sexually assaulted in AU campus; Threatened with video

December 24, 2024: Police Complaint filed

December 25, 2024: Gnanasekaran (37), a roadside biryani vendor arrested by Chennai Police

Kotturpuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) had booked the accused under eight sections including 63 (a), 64 (1) (rape), 75 (1) (sexual harassment).127 (2) of BNS (wrongful confinement), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and sections 67 and 67 (A) of Information Technology Act.

Case transferred to SIT comprising female IPS officers Bhukya Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal and S. Brinda by the Madras High Court.

February 24, 2025: SIT files chargesheet in AU sexual assault case. Gnanasekaran is sole accused.

May 28, 2025: Gnanasekaran found guilty. Sentence to be pronounced on June 2.