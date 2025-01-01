Anna University sexual assault case: Case registered against Seeman, 231 NTK cadre

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have registered cases against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and 231 others for defying a protest ban.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the cases have been filed under two sections against those involved in the protest.

Earlier, the party announced plans to stage a protest condemning the sexual assault of an engineering student at Anna University.

Despite being denied permission, party members gathered at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Tuesday. More than 200 people, including 40 women, were detained and removed in buses and vans during the protest.

Later, they were released and Seeman questioned, "Why are protesters being prevented from expressing their outrage? What is the government trying to hide?"