Anna Univ sexual assault case: TN Law Minister vows swift justice, slams EPS for spreading falsities and fear-mongering

CHENNAI: Reaffirming commitment to delivering swift justice in the Anna University sexual assault case, State Law Minister S Regupathy assured of decisive and robust measures to ensure accountability.

The minister underscored the government's resolve to emulate the exemplary promptness demonstrated in the Sathyapriya murder case, where the perpetrator had pushed the victim onto a running train to death and was meted out the maximum punishment.

Regupathy emphasised that the government will leave no stone unturned in its pursuit of justice and accountability, ensuring the perpetrators are brought to book.

The Law Minister also criticised Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of perpetuating a malicious campaign of misinformation and fear-mongering among the student community.

"The opposition leader's actions are a blatant attempt to politicise a sensitive issue and create fear among students. We will not tolerate such cynical politics and will take all necessary steps to ensure justice is delivered," he said.

"The State government has consistently maintained that it is taking transparent and honest steps to address the Anna University case. However, Palaniswami has been levying false allegations of a cover-up," he said.

"The National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the Union government has officially stated that the reason for the FIR leak was a technical glitch on the Centre's website. Despite this clarification, Palaniswami has continued to spread misinformation, prompting the government to reiterate its commitment to justice," he added.

Regupathy also pointed out that the accused in the Anna University sexual assault case, Gnanasekaran, has a history of criminal activities dating back to 2014.

He further questioned Palaniswami's failure to take action against the accused during his tenure, referring to the then AIADMK government. The Law Minister also highlighted the need for collective accountability to ensure justice.