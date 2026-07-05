Vijay & co courting danger with double-edged sword: Anitha

THOOTHUKUDI: Warning that “a sword has two sharp edges”, DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan on Friday accused the ruling TVK government of using the police to target Opposition leaders and alleged that cases were being registered against former DMK ministers as part of a political vendetta.
Speaking to reporters after appearing before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruchendur, the MLA said, “Time will show that a sword has two sharp edges.”
He alleged that the Athoor police had attempted to arrest him before he secured conditional bail from the court and claimed he was being intimidated through the police. He said the party would decide its next legal course of action after consulting lawyers, in line with the directions of the DMK leadership.
Anitha Radhakrishnan further alleged that the TVK-led government was acting out of fear of the BJP and said repeated cases against former DMK ministers would not weaken the party.
The MLA also expressed disappointment that the legal proceedings prevented him from seeing off DMK president MK Stalin on his visit to London.
Earlier in the day, Anitha Radhakrishnan appeared before Judicial Magistrate Chidambaram in Tiruchendur in compliance with the conditions of the anticipatory bail granted to him in a case registered by the Athoor police. He appeared before the court along with two sureties.
DMK functionaries, including district Youth Wing organiser Ramajeyam, Union Secretary Senguzhi Ramesh and Town Secretary Vaal Sudalai, accompanied him to the court.