Anbumani demands CM Stalin's resignation over new hooch death case in Villupuram

CHENNAI: In the wake of reports of another hooch death incident in the state, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to resign, claiming that the DMK government was unable to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.



In a statement, Anbumani said that an elderly man had died in T Kumaramangalam village near Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district after consuming hooch and that two more persons were hospitalised.

"The incident has happened within 10 days after 65 persons died in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi. This shows that the government has not taken any measures to curb the sales of hooch. The death in T Kumaramangalam village reveals that the the ruling party lends support to the sale of hooch," the PMK leader accused.



He added that despite the government and police claiming that raids were being conducted to check for sale of hooch, the drink was still being sold near Kallakurichi.

Anbumani also alleged that the police were spreading false information about the deceased elderly person buying the spurious liquor from Puducherry when a relative of the man had debunked the claim and alleged that hooch sales were still continuing near Kallakurichi.



Demanding Chief Minister MK Stalin to resign, the PMK leader requested the government to transfer the hooch death cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial investigation.