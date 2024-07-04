Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CB-CID seizes 2,000 litres of methanol from petrol bunk near Panruti, seals station

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has seized 2,000 litres of methanol illegally stored at an inactive petrol bunk near Panruti town in Cuddalore district and sealed the place temporarily.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the methanol stash was uncovered while investigating Madhesh of Puducherry, who was arrested for alleged involvement in the Kallakurichi hooch incident which claimed the lives of 65 people.

During the investigation, he (Madhesh) reportedly confessed that he had stashed methanol and chemicals in a petrol station near Panruti. Following up on the information, the officials raided an inactive petrol bunk in Veeraperumanallur and found 2,000 litres of methanol hidden in a petrol tank.

The officials confiscated the methanol and temporarily sealed the bunk.

It is reported that all the tanks in the petrol bunk will be searched.

Earlier, the police arrested five owners of a chemical plant in Madhavaram, Chennai, that reportedly supplied methanol to illicit liquor dealers. Four people were also arrested by the special wing for allegedly stocking barrels holding 1,500 litres of chemical solvents at a godown in Vadaperumbakkam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

At least 65 people, including a few women and a trans person, in Karunapuram and a few other areas of Kallakurichi district area died after consuming methanol-laced hooch on June 18. The news of the incident emerged after the people started arriving in hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry from June 19.

A total of 229 people were affected by consumption of spurious liquor and among them 150 people have recovered and returned home from the local hospitals. 8 persons are still undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital while 6 are being treated at JIPMER in Puducherry, as per Daily Thanthi.