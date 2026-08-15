Coimbatore college student murder | Amuthan named alleged marijuana users; mother claims list submitted to college, police

MADURAI: The mother of murdered Coimbatore college student Amuthan on Friday alleged that the college administration had obtained a written statement from her son naming students allegedly involved in marijuana use on the campus, challenging the official version that it was due to enmity between student groups, also rebutting the attempts by college management to distance itself from the controversy.
Amuthan (19), a third-year student of Hindusthan College of Engineering, was allegedly attacked and killed by a group of more than 20 persons on August 10.
Speaking to reporters at a press meet organised by Evidence, a Madurai-based human rights NGO, Amuthan’s mother Sumathi said the college administration had questioned her son about the alleged use of marijuana among students after sending his parents out of the room. “They sent us out and obtained a written statement from Amuthan,” she said.
Evidence Executive Director A Kathir, who met the family as part of a fact-finding exercise, demanded that the police investigate the list.
“The list is now with the police. The police should investigate the matter based on the list,” Kathir said. He also alleged that one member of the four-member college administration team that questioned Amuthan had disclosed the list outside the college.
He therefore demanded that the police investigate the alleged involvement of the college administration in the case.
The latest development directly questions the police version that the murder was due to enmity between juniors and seniors.
The college administration allegedly obtained a written statement from the victim exposing the narcotics network