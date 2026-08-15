Coimbatore college student murder | Amuthan named alleged marijuana users; mother claims list submitted to college, police

Amuthan (19), a third-year student of Hindusthan College of Engineering, was allegedly attacked and killed by a group of more than 20 persons on August 10.

Speaking to reporters at a press meet organised by Evidence, a Madurai-based human rights NGO, Amuthan’s mother Sumathi said the college administration had questioned her son about the alleged use of marijuana among students after sending his parents out of the room. “They sent us out and obtained a written statement from Amuthan,” she said.