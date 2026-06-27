Ammonia leak: One more succumbs, death toll now 16

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has risen to 16, while 26 workers remain under treatment, according to a bulletin issued by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday.
The department said 83 workers were affected after the leak on June 21. Of them, 41 have been discharged from hospitals. Among the 26 patients under treatment, one is on ventilator support, nine are receiving nasal oxygen, and 16 are stable. Among the 26, 25 are women and one man.
The bulletin said one death was reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 16. Most of the victims were migrant workers from Odisha, while others belonged to Assam and Jharkhand.
The mortal remains of 12 victims have been airlifted to Odisha, and two to Assam. The bodies of the remaining two victims will be transported after legal formalities are completed.