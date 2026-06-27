Ammonia leak: One more succumbs, death toll now 16

The department said 83 workers were affected after the leak on June 21. Of them, 41 have been discharged from hospitals. Among the 26 patients under treatment, one is on ventilator support, nine are receiving nasal oxygen, and 16 are stable. Among the 26, 25 are women and one man.

The bulletin said one death was reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 16. Most of the victims were migrant workers from Odisha, while others belonged to Assam and Jharkhand.