Amid 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' row, Kallakurichi MP presents special gift to Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the rendition of the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, Kallakurichi MP Malayarsan presented a framed image to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin bearing the quote, "Thekkanamum athil sirandha Dravida-nal Thirunaadum.”

This was the line that was omitted from the anthem, sparking a controversy and furious war of words between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.

The Kallakurichi MP presented the special gift at the review meeting that was organised to take stock of the developmental works in the district on Saturday, which was chaired by Udhayanidhi. Minister EV Velu, MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Also Read: Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu row: Unintentional, emotional Doordarshan staffers tell probe panel

At the event held on Friday to mark the golden jubilee of Doordarshan in Chennai, the singers omitted the line that has Dravidam. The event, where Governor Ravi was the chief guest, was telecast live and triggered instant backlash from various quarters.

Many interpreted it as yet another attack on Dravidian identity by Governor Ravi, who has been at loggerheads with politicians and Dravidian activists for long.

Also Read: Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: Why didn't you correct it on stage, Stalin counters Governor Ravi's claims

After the incident sparked a political controversy, the Governor’s office ordered an inquiry, and the women said it was an inadvertent mistake on their part.