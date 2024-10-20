Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu row: Unintentional, emotional Doordarshan staffers tell probe panel

CHENNAI: The women employees of Doordarshan, whose rendition of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu reignited the Governor-government war of words, reportedly apologised for the omitting the line that contained ‘Dravidam’, and said it was not deliberate.

At the event held on Friday to mark the golden jubilee of Doordarshan in Chennai, the singers omitted the line that has Dravidam. The event, where Governor RN Ravi was the chief guest, was telecast live and triggered instant backlash from various quarters.

Many interpreted it as yet another attack on Dravidian identity by Governor Ravi, who has been at loggerheads with politicians and Dravidian activists for long.

But after the incident sparked a political controversy, the Governor’s office ordered an inquiry, and the women were questioned at the Doordarshan office.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the women said the omission was not intentional but was because of an oversight. "We did not deliberately omit the line.

Due to a lack of attention, we followed the lead singer, who skipped the line. We sincerely regret this mistake and request forgiveness, as we had no malicious intent," said the women, who became emotional during the inquiry, said the report.

The controversy erupted when they omitted parts of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu that has Dravidam in it, leading to allegations that it was done deliberately during an event attended by the Governor.

After the it became a major political issue, Doordarshan issued a formal apology, explaining that the omission was an unintentional mistake and not meant to disrespect the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu or offend anyone.

The report from the investigation will be submitted to both Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor Ravi, said the report, adding that possible actions against the singers are under consideration.