Allowing foreign universities to set up campus here will commercialise higher education, say experts

Voicing his concerns, educationalist PB Prince Gajendra Babu has also criticised the State government for amending the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act to facilitate the establishment of more private universities. The criticism comes after the UGC granted final approval to the University of Western Australia to establish its first Indian campus at Velachery in Chennai.

The association pointed out that more than half of Tamil Nadu’s 21 universities did not have adequate permanent faculty. “The University of Madras has only 180 teachers against a sanctioned strength of 515, while Madurai Kamaraj University has 202 against 405 and Bharathidasan University has 119 against 230,” he said.

Similarly, 188 government arts and science colleges have 7,198 vacant teaching posts, which have remained unfilled, the association noted.

Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, said that the move would weaken public universities and dilute the government’s responsibility towards higher education. “Faculty supply in government universities and colleges has been woefully inadequate for more than a decade. This has affected the quality of higher education,” he added. “Allowing foreign universities is among the provisions of the National Education Policy and Tamil Nadu had now become the fourth State after Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra to permit a foreign university campus.”