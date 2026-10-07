University of Western Australia becomes first international university to open campus in Chennai

UWA has opened admissions for its Chennai and Mumbai campuses, with regular classes at the Chennai campus scheduled to begin on October 19.

The Chennai campus will offer four undergraduate programmes in Business Management, Computer Science, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence. At the postgraduate level, it will offer programmes in Information Technology and an MBA.

With the Chennai and Mumbai campuses, UWA has two international campuses in India, giving students an opportunity to pursue its programmes without having to travel abroad.