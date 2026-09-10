Tamil Nadu government college teachers’ association opposes amendment to Private University Act

S Suresh, general secretary of the association, said that the amendments passed during the Assembly session on September 8 would make it easier for private institutions to establish universities.

Under the Act, institutions seeking to establish a private university are required to have 100 acres of land and maintain a fixed deposit of Rs 50 crore.

The new amended provisions reduced the land requirement to 12 acres within Chennai Corporation limits, 18 acres in other corporations and municipalities, and 50 acres in other areas.