Allies join DMK, up the ante against Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Allies of the ruling DMK on Wednesday mounted pressure on Governor RN Ravi on behalf of the ruling DMK and insisted that the Raj Bhavan must also be held accountable for the Anna University sexual assault case. One of the ruling allies insisted that the government act against the ‘SIR’ even if it were the State Governor.

Moving the special call attention motion on the Anna University sexual assault case, TVK MLA T Velmurugan raised suspicion over the silence of Governor RN Ravi on the case.

“As the chancellor, Why are you not responding to the question of who is that SIR?” Velmurugan wondered, before urging the state chief minister, the commissioner of greater Chennai police and DGP to make public the information about the identity of this sir.

Joining the Debate, KMDK MLA E R Eswaran said that they observed numerous irregularities in Anna University when they visited the varsity as the public accounts committee of the State Assembly. “The public accounts committee identified irregularities to the tune of Rs 68 crore in Anna University,” he added, attributing the sexual assault incident to also the absence of the Vice-Chancellor in Anna University. “Even if the SIR is the Governor of the state, stringent action must be initiated,” said Eswaran. VCK legislature party leader, Sindhanai Selvan, Cpm party leader Nagai Mali and CPI MLA Marimuthu also spoke.

The house witnessed an uproar when Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai spoke on the issue. Speaking on the motion, Selvaperunthagai took a veiled jibe at LoP Palaniswami over his reaction to the Thoothukkudi police firing during the Sterlite protest and said that the BJP government at the Centre, which has control over the union telecom ministry, must disclose as to who the accused Gnanasekaran spoke to? Members of the AIADMK objected to the comment before the leader of the house, Duraimurugan intervened and justified that a member could speak about any serving member of the house.





Also Read: Anna Univ sexual assault case: Annamalai flays DMK govt for arresting BJP workers to divert attention

Also Read: Accused in Anna Univ sexual assault case not a DMK man, says CM Stalin in House, promises stringent action







