Accused in Anna Univ sexual assault case not a DMK man, says CM Stalin in House, promises stringent action

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin during an Assembly session on Wednesday clarified that the arrested accused in the Anna University student sexual assault case was a DMK sympathiser and not a party member.

Stalin was replying to a special call attention motion moved by various members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami, He said that the accused, 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani seller, had only taken photographs with a couple of ministers. "Even if he (the accused) was a member of the DMK, which he is not, my government will ensure that stringent punishment is secured for him in the case," Stalin assured.

The Chief Minister also referred to the opposition's allegation that one more person, with whom Gnanasekaran spoke over the phone (whom he called "Sir") at the time of the crime on December 23, was involved in the incident. "Whoever is the "Sir", whatever be his background, the government will ensure that justice is secured for the victim. The state government will ensure that the chargesheet is filed within 60 days," Stalin said.

The CM's statement in the House comes on the heels of the opposition AIADMK's leadership’s sustained efforts to mount pressure on the DMK regime over the Anna University sexual assault case with their "Yaar Antha Sir (who is that Sir)" poster campaign across the state. AIADMK members were also seen wearing badges carrying the same slogan inside the House this week where they continued raising the heat on the matter.

On December 23 night, a second-year female engineering student was sexually assaulted inside the Anna University campus in Guindy. Hours later, she filed a complaint and the accused Gnanasekaran was apprehended. Earlier this week, he was detained under the Goondas Act based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team probing the case currently.

