Anna Univ sexual assault case: Annamalai flays DMK govt for arresting BJP workers to divert attention

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday criticised the ruling DMK government for its alleged attempts to divert attention from the Anna University sexual assault case and suppress voices demanding a fair investigation.

"The controversy surrounds the sexual assault of a student at Anna University, allegedly by a DMK functionary. The BJP Youth Wing had organised a protest at Marina Beach, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and the involvement of another individual identified as the culprit, " he said in a social media post.

"However, the police intervened and arrested several BJP Youth Wing functionaries, including its state president, Ramesh Shiva, " he said.

Annamalai has condemned the arrests, stating that the DMK government's actions are a blatant violation of democratic principles.

"The DMK government's attempts to stifle voices demanding justice for the victim are unacceptable," Annamalai said in a statement.

"By arresting our party workers, the government is trying to intimidate and silence those seeking a fair investigation. This is a gross abuse of power and a clear indication of the government's complicity in trying to protect the accused, " he added.

The former IPS officer further demanded the immediate release of the arrested BJP Youth Wing functionaries and reiterated his party's commitment to seeking justice for the victim.