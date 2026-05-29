All devotees are equal before God: Madras HC on VIP darshan

Hearing the petition filed by P Chockalingam (55), president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the court orally remarked, "If I pay extra money, can I even go and hug the deity? Even the President would be the same before God. Why do we need VIP darshan? Everyone is equal before God," the court orally observed.

Additional Advocate General PV Balasubramaniam submitted that payment for darshan is not mandatory and that the fee is collected only to regulate crowd congestion. The Additional Advocate General also sought time to file a counter-affidavit. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing by six weeks.