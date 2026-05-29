Unbiased action against anyone found guilty of irregularities in Tiruchendur temple: Minister Ramesh

TUTICORIN: Tamil Nadu Minister S Ramesh on Friday warned of strict, unbiased action against anyone found guilty of irregularities at the famous Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, following a surprise early morning inspection.
The visit of the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments comes in the wake of numerous complaints from the public, social activists, and devotees on social media platforms regarding alleged mismanagement and malpractice at the shrine.
"I have been tracking these complaints closely," Minister Ramesh told reporters here.
"To assess the situation firsthand, I conducted a surprise inspection early this morning wearing a mask to maintain anonymity."
During his undercover review at the temple's gopuram (tower) entrance, the Minister said he caught individuals red-handed collecting money from devotees to bypass regular queues for direct 'darshan'.
"We discovered that certain priests and temple officials are collectively involved in this illicit practice," he said. "Let me make it absolutely clear: strict action will be taken against anyone involved, without any bias, discrimination, or hesitation," he added.
Dismissing online rumours that the administration was showing a "soft corner" or letting the accused off with mere apology letters, the Minister clarified the legal procedure being followed.
"A false narrative is being circulated online that we accepted apologies and forgave them. That is completely untrue," Ramesh said.
"We have issued official show-cause notices demanding a written explanation from them as to how and why they allowed money to be collected for entry. Seeking an explanation is a standard procedural requirement before initiating formal punitive action," he added.
The minister's extensive inspection was not limited to the 'darshan' entry points. He also reviewed the functioning of the 'Annadhanam' (free meal) halls, inspected temple properties, audited revenues due to the shrine, and assessed cleanliness and basic amenities. Furthermore, he looked into ways to streamline the crowd management system to ensure a quicker and smoother darshan experience for visiting devotees.
Ramesh stated that the inspection is ongoing and he plans to spend the entire day auditing the temple's records and explanations.
"A comprehensive document compiling all the findings, evidence, and specific details of who is involved will be prepared," he added. "This detailed investigation report will be submitted directly to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and definitive action will be taken under his guidance. No one, regardless of their position, will be spared if found guilty," said the minister.