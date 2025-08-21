CBI files charge sheet in Sivagangai custodial death case

MADURAI: Little over a month after taking over the probe into the custodial death case of Ajith Kumar, the security guard of Madaparum temple in Sivaganga district, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in the District Principal and Sessions Court in Madurai.

Lauding the CBI for its detailed probe and speedy submission of charge sheet, the court directed the investigating agency to sustain the momentum and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Ajith Kumar, Madapuram temple guard, allegedly died brutally at the hands of police during the course of an interrogation a day after Nikitha, who visited Madapuram Badrakali Amman temple on June 27. Nikitha, who came to temple in a car, suspected that Ajithkumar had stolen nine sovereigns of gold from the vehicle, and approached the Tiruppuvanam police.

During inquiries, police reportedly beat up Ajith Kumar, who succumbed later. After a video of police beating Ajithkumar with sticks and pipes repeatedly became public, the clip proved to be key evidence in the case. Following this, five cops were then jailed over the temple guard’s death.

It may be recalled that the probe from the CB-CID was transferred to the CBI as per the directive of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. A CBI team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar, the investigation officer, inspected Tiruppuvanam police station.

As per the directive of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, the CBI intensified its probe into the custodial death and submitted the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, the case was heard in the High Court bench, regarding the progress of the probe.

Additional Advocate General M. Ajmal Khan said victim compensation of Rs 25 lakh was provided and security was also provided to five key witnesses in the case. Moreover, directions issued by the Court were followed accordingly.

The CBI counsel Mohideen Basha informed the court during the trial that the police van driver, Ramachandran, was also being interrogated. Evidence gathered during the course of investigation and phone call records have been sent to central forensic labs in Delhi and Hyderabad. More details were expected to emerge after the scrutiny of the above-mentioned materials.

Further, the counsel said the CBI was yet to receive documents related to Nikitha’s jewel theft case. Soon, after getting the documents, the CBI would register a separate case in that connection.

Responding to this, the bench, comprising Justice SM Subramanian and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the local police to hand over the jewel theft case documents to the CBI within a week. The CBI was also directed to investigate on whether any high official was involved in the case.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the trial court adjourned the case to September 24.