Sivaganga custodial death: TVK chief Vijay visits Ajithkumar’s residence, pays tribute and consoles family

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday visited the residence of Ajithkumar, who died in police custody in Sivaganga district.

At the house, Vijay paid floral tribute to Ajithkumar’s portrait and offered his respects. He then met with the deceased’s family members and consoled them over their loss, said a Daily Thanthi report.