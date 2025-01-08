AIADMK's Sudhakar expelled from party after arrest in Anna Nagar POCSO case

CHENNAI: A day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the Supreme Court to probe into the sexual assault case of a 10-year-old girl in Anna Nagar, arrested AIADMK functionary P Sudhakar for reportedly aiding the prime accused in the case, General Secretary of the party Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday removed him from party primary membership for acting against the interests of the party and bringing disrepute to it.

Sudhakar was arrested on charges of aiding the main accused, Suresh (30), in evading arrest, while a woman police inspector, Raji, was arrested for assaulting the victim’s parents and attempting to derail the investigation.

Palaniswami, issued a statement announcing that Sudhakar, who was attached to the party’s South Chennai (North West) district unit, has been removed from primary membership and stripped of his party post for acting against its core principles and bringing disrepute to it. He also asked party functionaries not to have any association with him.

The arrest of Sudhakar came on the heels of the party leadership’s sustained efforts to mount pressure on the DMK regime over the Anna University sexual assault case and to launch an extensive campaign, “Yaar Antha Sir?” (Who is that sir?). Indeed, Palaniswami often recalled the sexual assault case of the minor girl to take a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government, claiming that crimes against women have risen since the DMK returned to power.