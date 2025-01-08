Chennai women inspector, AIADMK man arrested in Anna Nagar POCSO case

CHENNAI: The special investigation team (SIT) formed on Supreme Court direction to probe the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Anna Nagar arrested the then Anna Nagar all women police station (AWPS) inspector, the original Investigating officer in the case, and an AIADMK functionary.

Confirming the arrests of inspector Raji and AIADMK man Sudhakar, sources said, “The SIT will submit the report directly to the courts.” Sources added that the inspector is under scanner for charges, including procedural lapses and assaulting the parents of the minor, while Sudhakar aided the main accused in evading arrest.

It was after much furore that the city police arrested the suspect, Suresh (30), last September. The Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance based on media reports about the city police’s inaction on the complaint.