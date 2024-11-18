Form SIT to probe Anna Nagar minor sexual assault case, says SC

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday has ordered for a special investigation team (SIT) to be formed to probe into the case related to the sexual assault of a minor girl in Anna Nagar, according to Thanthi TV report.

Taking cognizance of the state's appeal against the Madras High Court's order to handover the case to CBI, the Supreme Court said that it would keep an eye on the investigation conducted in the minor's sexual assault case. The SC noted that the case would be handled by a special investigation team headed by DIG Suresh Kumar Thakkur and the team should comprise of two women who are not from the state but are a part of the TN cadre.

The SC judge directed that investigation should be conducted on an everyday basis and an investigation report should be filed at the Madras HC every week without fail. The court also ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay the legal fee of Rs 75,000 to advocate Sampath Kumar for appearing on behalf of the child's family.

