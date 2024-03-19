AIADMK to sign agreement with DMDK, minor partners on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party is likely to sign an agreement with late actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK and other minor alliance partners on Wednesday at party headquarters.

In all likelihood, the DMDK is going to be the major partner to the AIADMK in its front for the April 19 elections for the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the lone constituency in Puducherry.

The talks between the allies, who faced the LS polls in 2019 along with the PMK and the BJP, dragged on for nearly a month over the demand for a Rajya Sabha seat.

Since AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was not keen on giving away the RS seat, the talk prolonged.

Similar situation continued with the PMK, which finally returned to the NDA and secured 10 LS seats.

This has given an leverage to the DMDK to seek an additional seat to their previous demand for four Lok Sabha constituencies, including Kallakurichi.

However, the AIADMK leadership stuck to its earlier offer of four seats.

Apart from this, the party agreed to allocate Tenkasi constituency for Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy, while it would allocate either Villupuram or Thiruvallur constituency to Poovai Jagan Moorthy's Puratchi Bharatham.

The Social Democratic Party of India is expected to fight from Chennai South constituency.

They would contest the 'Two-Leaves' symbol, said the sources in the AIADMK.

Earlier in the day, leaders of SDPI called on AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami at the latter's residence.

