LS Polls: PMK leader says party to join BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a treat for the BJP which is desperately hunting for allies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the PMK on Monday said the party has decided to join the Saffron party-led alliance.

“We have decided to go with the BJP for Lok Sabha polls,” PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan told reporters on Monday evening.

Interestingly, no word has come from PMK founder S Ramadoss, his son and the leader of the outfit Anbumani Ramadoss, or senior leader GK Mani, the leaders who usually announce such important developments. Hence, many in the AIADMK believe this may not be the final word.

As DT Next had reported earlier, the BJP has been holding talks with the PMK. However, the AIADMK has also been wooing the party, which the PMK used as leverage to bargain for the best deal for itself.

One of the sticking points in its talks with both parties was the PMK’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat.