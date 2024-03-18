‘Mango’ falls back on ‘Lotus’, leaves ‘Two-Leaves’ high and dry

CHENNAI: After keeping the political pundits guessing and raising hopes of AIADMK, which is in need of a strong alliance, PMK has finally announced its decision to join the BJP-led NDA, on Monday.



Moreover, PMK founder S Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss are likely to take part in PM Modi's meeting to be held in Salem on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the governing council meeting and district secretaries meeting held in party headquarters in Thailapuram.



"The general council of the party gave power to decide on the alliance to founder S Ramadoss. Governing council and district secretaries have unanimously agreed to go with BJP, " Vadivel Ravanan, state general secretary of PMK, said after the meetings.

As the alliance has been sealed, BJP will allocate 10 Lok Sabha seats and commitment for 1 Rajya Sabha seats to PMK.

A part of AIADMK-BJP alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly polls, PMK remained silent on its stand after AIADMK and BJP parted their ways a few months ago.

However, both AIADMK and BJP held alliance talks with the 'Mango' party for the LS polls.

AIADMK offered seven Lok Sabha seats.

Moreover, on Sunday, party MLA from Salem West constituency and party district secretary Arul Ramadas met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, at the latter's residence in Greenways Road.

A party functionary, who took part in the Monday's governing council meeting said that S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss will take part in BJP's general meeting to be in Salem, in which prime minister Modi will participate.

However, some functionaries are upset over the decision of aligning with BJP and said that the prospect of winning is low as well as the decision will not bid well for next state assembly elections.

"In constituencies where PMK has a vote bank, BJP is weak and in constituencies where BJP has considerable vote bank, PMK is weak. This will not help to win the seats, " he expressed.