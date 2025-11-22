AIADMK poll strategists detained, let off; party claims police excess

CHENNAI: The detention of a partner from an election strategy firm working for the AIADMK, and his associate, for questioning in connection with a narcotics case triggered furious reaction from the principal opposition party, which termed it as harassment at the behest of ruling DMK.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) intercepted Gyaneshwaran (26), a resident of Padi on Wednesday, and seized four LSD stamps, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

He was handed over to the Tirumangalam police, who registered a case and arrested him.

During police interrogation, he named Sharbuddin (44) of Teynampet, Sarath (30) of Mogappair, and Srinivasan (27), a law student, as part of the drug network. Police claimed that the group was involved in smuggling and peddling drugs in Chennai, and other neighbouring districts and states.

A police later seized Rs 27.5 lakh from a car used by Sharbuddin and recovered 10 grams of OG ganja from Srinivasan’s house. Three iPhones and an SUV were also seized. Police said Sharbuddin, who once worked as a Tamil film actor’s manager, had recently worked at an IT firm and had kept the cash allegedly handed over to him by the firm’s owner.

The police then summoned a partner of an election strategy firm working for AIADMK and his associate for questioning on Thursday night. They were detained at the Arumbakkam station and released on Friday afternoon after inquiries led by Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Their detention triggered protests by former T Nagar MLA Sathya and party functionaries. Not knowing where they were being held, the party functionaries gathered outside multiple stations demanding their release and alleging police excess.

The duo was let off after verification, while the other three accused — Sharbuddin, Sarath and Srinivasan — were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.