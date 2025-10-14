AIADMK ex-Minister objectifying women with ‘wives for free’ remark, says Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday strongly condemned AIADMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP CVe Shanmugam for his derogatory remarks against women made during a public speech.

While criticising the distribution of freebies during elections, Shanmugam had said that voters are given gifts such as laptops and household appliances, and went on to add that if it continues, “everyone might even get a wife for free.” Reacting to the remarks, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the comments were deeply offensive and reflected a “male chauvinistic mindset” that treated women as objects.

“Equating women with consumer goods and referring to them as if they are among the free items to be distributed is condemnable,” he said. He further stated that such statements from a Member of Parliament were unacceptable and demanded that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami take appropriate disciplinary action against CVe Shanmugam.

“This is an expression of patriarchal thinking that objectifies women. It is shameful that a sitting MP has spoken in this manner. The AIADMK leadership must act immediately,” the CPM leader said.