AI or real? FQL fraud investigators stumble on a new suspect - Richard Soros

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is investigating the case in which around 8,000 people have allegedly lost several crore rupees, came across the name while questioning K Ranjith of Kattayampatti, the 29-year-old main accused in the fraud case, who alleged that the US national was the mastermind of the whole scam.

Noting that Ranjith has never met the man, or even seen his face, the police suspect that this could be an AI-generated person, and are planning to seek Google’s help in identifying him.

When questioned by the EOW team, headed by its South Zone Superintendent of Police K Saravana Kumar, Ranjith said he had first come into contact with Richard Soros while working in Hungarian capital Budapest, ironically after falling victim to another investment fraud.

Ranjith, an ITI graduate, moved to Budapest in 2022 through a manpower agency in Melur. There, he worked as a daily-wage labourer, earning Rs 50,000 a month. “To earn quick money, Ranjith invested in online trading, but was cheated. He then posted details of the three online trading groups that had cheated him on his Telegram and Facebook accounts,” a senior police officer told DT Next.