FQL investment fraud victim dies by suicide in Madurai

MADURAI: A 26-year-old man, Rasu (26) from Natham, who reportedly lost money in an alleged FQL investment fraud, died by suicide after being under mental distress over the loss, according to reports.
Over the past few months, agents allegedly approached residents in Melur and surrounding areas, particularly women, claiming that the FQL financial company would double their investments through mobile applications. Trusting the promises, thousands of people reportedly borrowed money and invested in the schemes.
However, the investors allegedly did not receive the promised returns after the stipulated period. Thousands of affected investors have since been lodging complaints with the police in Melur and Sivaganga.
Rasu, 26, from the Natham area, was among those who reportedly lost money in the online fraud. He is said to have been under mental distress for the past few days after realising that the money he had expected to double had been lost.
Meanwhile, members of the public staged a protest on the Dindigul-Madurai road, demanding action against those behind the alleged fraud and justice for Rasu's death. Police rushed to the spot and were holding talks with the protesters, leading to tension in the area.