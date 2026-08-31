Madurai FQL crypto scam case transferred to EOW

Agents associated with the scheme are alleged to have induced members of the public to invest money by promising abnormally high daily rewards and falsely representing that the investments could be doubled within 40–45 days through cryptocurrency trading.

Complaints have been received from victims across the four districts. Based on information regarding the functioning of the scheme, six cases have been registered so far -- 3 in Madurai district, one each in Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts, and so far, 17 accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and 13 bank accounts linked to the accused have been frozen as part of the investigation.